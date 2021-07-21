 Skip to main content
Holmen man faces federal gun, drug charges
A 38-year-old Holmen man has been charged in federal court with firearms and drug offenses.

The indictment filed Wednesday alleges that Jason Stetzer possessed a .380 handgun and ammunition, a 20-gauge shotgun and ammunition and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute when he was arrested April 17 in La Crosse County.

If convicted, Stetzer faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on the gun charge and 20 years on the drug charge.

The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse and Holmen Police Departments and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Duchemin is handling the prosecution.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a cooperative effort between federal and law enforcement agencies.

