A 43-year-old Holmen man faces criminal charges after being pulled over in Holmen Jan. 30 for drunk driving.

Christopher J. McHugh was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fourth-offense drunk driving and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a complaint of a swerving driver who pulled into a Long Coulee Road address and parked. Police confirmed the location of the vehicle, which was still running when the officer arrived.

The officer waited for a short period of time before observing the vehicle leave. The officer followed the vehicle. The officer reported the vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign and had a defective brake lamp. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Main Street.

The driver was identified as McHugh. The complaint says he had glassy eyes and slurred speech. When the officer asked McHugh how much alcohol he consumed, he reportedly replied, “I’m going home.”

The complaint says McHugh showed multiple signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test. He consented to a blood test.

McHugh’s previous three drunk driving convictions are from 1999, 2004 and 2014. The first two are from La Crosse County; the third is from Trempealeau County.

McHugh was released on a $2,500 signature bond. His next court date is a March 17 calendar call.

