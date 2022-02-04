Holmen man faces life in prison after child sexual assault charge

A 50-year-old Holmen man faces a life prison sentence after being accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times over a three-year period.

Robert G. Gill was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child under 13.

According to the criminal complaint, the child told police the assaults began when she was in third grade. She said Gill would tuck her in bed and then lie on the bed next to her and assault her after she fell asleep.

The girl told the police the last incident occurred inside a vehicle three years ago. She told police she was crying during the assault and begged an intoxicated Gill to stop. She said a few days later she confronted Gill about the incident. She said Gill apologized and that the incident was never discussed again.

The girl said she told a friend about the assaults and made vague references about them to at least two adults. She told a counselor she was reluctant to report the assaults over concern that it would disrupt the family and nobody would believe her.

Police interviewed Gill Feb. 3. He denied any sexual contact with the girl but admitted he would occasionally fall asleep on the girl’s bed due to being tired from traveling.

Judge Elliott Levine released Gill on a $1,000 signature bond with a provision that he have no contact with the alleged victim or anyone under 18. His next court date is Feb. 21.

