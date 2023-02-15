A 53-year-old Holmen man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking.

Todd Valentine was sentenced to 12 years by U.S. District Court Judge James Peterson for distributing methamphetamine. The sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Valentine pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 24, 2022.

According to federal prosecutors, Valentine was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over April 19, 2021, in Marquette County. After a positive K9 alert, police searched the vehicle and found 71 grams of methamphetamine.

The next day, law enforcement officers conducted a search of Valentine’s residence in Holmen. In Valentine’s bedroom, police reportedly found over seven pounds of methamphetamine and $5,800 in cash. In a detached shed on the property, police located a Ruger .22 caliber handgun with a scratched-off serial number. Valentine was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions.

Valentine was interviewed twice by law enforcement. He admitted to possessing the methamphetamine found in his room and to dealing up to multiple pounds of methamphetamine per day. He also admitted to possessing the handgun.

At the time of his arrest, Valentine was on state supervision for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. His supervision was revoked in August 2021, and he was ordered to serve two years in state prison.

At sentencing, Peterson noted the significant quantities of methamphetamine that Valentine was trafficking, as well as his history of criminal activity that includes 32 prior convictions over the past three decades.

The charge against Valentine was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County and Marquette County sheriff's offices, Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven P. Anderson and Chadwick M. Elgersma prosecuted this case.

