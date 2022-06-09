Holmen man gets eight years for dealing meth

A 35-year-old Holmen man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine and illegally possessing firearms.

Benjamin T. Devine pleaded guilty March 8 to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court by Judge William M. Conley, who also ordered the prison term be followed by four years of supervised release.

According to federal prosecutors, La Crosse Police Department investigators purchased 53.6 grams of methamphetamine from Devine Aug. 5, 2021, through a confidential informant in Onalaska.

Eleven days later, La Crosse police arranged the purchase of an ounce of methamphetamine and a .22 caliber handgun from Devine. When the informant met with Devine, he did not have the handgun. Instead, Devine sold a larger quantity of methamphetamine instead.

Later that day, officers executed multiple search warrants connected to Devine. His vehicle was pulled over and searched. Police reportedly found $2,105 in Devine's pocket, which included money from the controlled buy earlier that day. In Devine’s vehicle, officers reportedly found 397.7 grams of methamphetamine and $5,152 in cash.

At Devine’s residence in Holmen, officers reportedly found a Phoenix Arms .22 caliber handgun, a drug ledger and a small quantity of methamphetamine. At a storage locker maintained by Devine, police reportedly found two boxes of ammunition. Devine’s DNA was identified on the Phoenix Arms handgun.

Devine was interviewed by La Crosse police later that day. Prosecutors say Devine admitted to selling methamphetamine for years, usually pounds at a time. He also admitted knowing he was a convicted felon and couldn't legally possess a firearm.

At the time of his arrest, Devine was on state supervision for methamphetamine trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His state supervision was revoked, and he is serving a sentence of 18 months in state prison. Conley ordered this federal sentence to run concurrent with the remainder of Devine’s state prison sentence.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.