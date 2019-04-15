Holmen police arrested three men last week on charges of child pornography, according to officials.
Several agencies collaborated with the Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task Force in a child-exploitation investigation and, subsequently, arrested three men, according to authorities.
Holmen police did not identify the names of those arrested.
A 37-year-old Onalaska man was arrested April 10 on a probation hold because of investigations pertaining to sex-offender violations and possession of child pornography, according to police. He did not appear in court Monday.
The two others came to court but Judge Scott Horne postponed their initial appearances.
A 36-year-old Holmen man was arrested April 12, charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and released April 14 on a $5,000 signature bond, according to police. His initial appearance is Tuesday at 2 p.m.
A 62-year-old Onalaska man was also arrested April 12, charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and released April 14 on a $5,000 signature bond, according to police. His initial appearance is Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Agencies involved were Campbell Police Department, FBI-La Crosse Office, Holmen Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Onalaska Police Department and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Digital Forensics Unit.
Brian Johnson
Brian Johnson, 41, no permanent address, was charged April 12 with possession of methamphetamine and THC, both as a repeater. Johnson was found with plastic bags containing both substances in his pockets after police came to his residence in response to a welfare check, according to the complaint.
Tanner Olds
Tanner Olds, 26, of Onalaska, was charged April 12 with stalking. The victim told police March 23 that Olds had been tracking her phone and whereabouts and making threatening calls and texts, according to the complaint.
James A. Anderson
James A. Anderson, 49, no permanent address, was charged April 11 with felony bail jumping (alcohol) and resisting an officer. Anderson kicked at officers while being arrested for violating a bond condition, according to the complaint.
Kara Venable
Kara Venable
, 28, of La Crosse, was charged April 10 as a fugitive. Venable is being extradited to Winona County, Minn., to face charges, according to the complaint.
Courtney R. Craig
Courtney R. Craig
, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 10 for uttering a forgery, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Craig for forging two checks, according to the complaint.
William J. Kraus
William J. Kraus
, 35, no permanent address, was charged April 9 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police called Kraus' probation and, subsequently, took Kraus into custody where they found 2.1 grams of drugs on him, according to the complaint.
Anthony K. Clay
Anthony K. Clay
, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 9 with false imprisonment (domestic abuse), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse) and possession of cocaine. Police arrested Clay for repeatedly harassing and disturbing his ex-girlfriend at her home and work, according to the complaint.
Zue S. Vang
Zue S. Vang, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Vang after discovering 15.1 grams of a white crystallized substance, 188 grams of marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash in a residence on the 1400 block of Green Bay Street, according to the complaint.
Julia L. Hedum
Julia L. Hedum, 41, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with felony bail jumping and possession of THC. Police took Hedum into custody for a warrant and discovered a package weighing 51.3 grams that tested positive for the presence of THC, according to the complaint.
James A. Conner III
James A. Conner III, 43, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with manufacturing/delivering THC, two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony bail jumping. Police discovered 63.8 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine in the vehicle Conner was driving and, subsequently, arrested Conner after authorities were granted a GPS warrant as part of an ongoing investigation, according to police. Conner said police planted the drugs on him, according to the complaint.
Montrell D. Elmore
Montrell D. Elmore, 38, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with felony bail jumping (alcohol). Police arrested Elmore for violating his bond condition, according to the complaint.
Walter D. Walker
Walter D. Walker, 25, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 as a fugitive. Police took Walker into custody for an arrest warrant issued by the state of Mississippi, according to the complaint.
Justin L. Shaffer
Justin L. Shaffer, 21, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with two counts of felony bail jumping, attempting felony bail jumping (internet access), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Police were arresting Shaffer for violating a bond condition, during which Shaffer yelled profanities at law enforcement officers and ignored orders to place his hands behind his back, according to police. Authorities also discovered 2 grams of what’s believed to be marijuana, according to the complaint.
Christopher P. Polus
Christopher P. Polus, 41, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Polus was arrested for several active warrants, according to the complaint.
Forest Knutson
Forest Knutson, 24, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, a repeat offender. Police arrested Knutson for a probation warrant.
Courtney R. Craig
Courtney R. Craig, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with misdemeanor theft and uttering a forgery, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Craig after she used checks on accounts that were either closed or frozen, according to the complaint.
Brittany M. Basley
Brittany M. Basley, 28, of La Crosse, was charged April 4 with possession of narcotic drugs. Police arrested Basley for a La Crosse County warrant and discovered about 3.4 grams of drugs on her, according to the complaint.
Long Yang
Long Yang, 25, Coon Valley, was charged April 3 with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Yang sold 1.5 grams of methamphetamine Sept. 3, 2018, and 3.5 grams of meth Sept. 25, 2018, according to the complaint.
Dennis Henry
Dennis C. Henry, 68, Onalaska, was charged April 3 with felony bail jumping. A preliminary breath test showed Henry had a .011 percent blood-alcohol content April 2, according to the criminal complaint.
Kevin Vue
Kevin Vue, 24, no permanent address, was charged April 2 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to flee or elude an officer, a repeat offender. Police arrested Vue for a valid probation warrant, according to the report.
Linda J. Page
Linda J. Page, 65, of Onalaska, was charged April 2 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft. Police arrested Page after she stole items with an estimated value of $160 from a store, according to the complaint.
Cameron L. Stanek
Cameron L. Stanek, 30, of La Crosse, was charged April 1 with strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon, and resisting an officer. Police arrested Stanek after he physically assaulted a woman by putting her in a headlock, according to the complaint.
John P. Young
John P. Young, 33, of Onalaska, was charged April 1 with possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse). Police arrested Young after physically assaulting an ex-girlfriend, according to the complaint.
Lucas M. Carpenter
Lucas M. Carpenter, 35, of Onalaska, was charged April 1 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of illegally obtained prescription, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Carpenter after being tipped off that he was selling drugs and subsequently discovering about 3 grams of methamphetamine and Suboxone, according to the complaint.
