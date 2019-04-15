Try 3 months for $3

Holmen police arrested three men last week on charges of child pornography, according to officials.

Several agencies collaborated with the Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task Force in a child-exploitation investigation and, subsequently, arrested three men, according to authorities.

Holmen police did not identify the names of those arrested.

A 37-year-old Onalaska man was arrested April 10 on a probation hold because of investigations pertaining to sex-offender violations and possession of child pornography, according to police. He did not appear in court Monday.

The two others came to court but Judge Scott Horne postponed their initial appearances.

A 36-year-old Holmen man was arrested April 12, charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and released April 14 on a $5,000 signature bond, according to police. His initial appearance is Tuesday at 2 p.m.

A 62-year-old Onalaska man was also arrested April 12, charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and released April 14 on a $5,000 signature bond, according to police. His initial appearance is Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Agencies involved were Campbell Police Department, FBI-La Crosse Office, Holmen Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Onalaska Police Department and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Digital Forensics Unit.

+23 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in April

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.