Holmen woman pleads not guilty in husband's death

Phillips told investigators her husband put her in a chokehold and Leinfelder testified that she had an injury to her chest. Phillips said that they returned home about 11 p.m. and Mark Phillips went inside, then came back out with his hand in a fist as if he were planning to punch her, according to the complaint.

He walked around the truck and Lori Phillips drove away, stopping after a couple blocks, then continuing on. She told police she attempted to get a hotel room before parking in the Woodman’s Market lot, according to the complaint. Investigators say she checked her home security cameras about 10 times using her phone, then returned home and went to sleep.

Phillips told police she found Mark Phillips outside the next morning and called 911.

Donskey argued that Phillips hit Mark Phillips with the truck, then recklessly left him to succumb to his injuries.

“Mr. Phillips is not a small man. … If someone ran over him or hit him, they would know,” Donskey said. “The testimony today was that his injuries were being consistent with being ran over or hit by a truck, and the only person with Mark, the person driving the truck was Lori Phillips.”