Try 1 month for 99¢

A judge Friday morning delayed a hearing in La Crosse County Circuit Court for a man accused of second-degree reckless homicide because he has no lawyer.

+2 
Anquin St. Junious mug

St. Junious

Anquin St. Junious, 39, was charged last month in the Jan. 2 stabbing death of 42-year-old Virgil Stewart. The wife of the victim was in court Friday. 

Judge Dale Pasell, substituting for Circuit Judge Scott Horne, said the county would need to consider court-appointed lawyers.

A story in Sunday's Tribune showed that the scarcity of private attorneys willing to take on public-defender-qualified clients is a problem in La Crosse County.

St. Junious is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22.

+18 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in February

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.