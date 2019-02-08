A judge Friday morning delayed a hearing in La Crosse County Circuit Court for a man accused of second-degree reckless homicide because he has no lawyer.
Anquin St. Junious, 39, was charged last month in the Jan. 2 stabbing death of 42-year-old Virgil Stewart. The wife of the victim was in court Friday.
Judge Dale Pasell, substituting for Circuit Judge Scott Horne, said the county would need to consider court-appointed lawyers.
A story in Sunday's Tribune showed that the scarcity of private attorneys willing to take on public-defender-qualified clients is a problem in La Crosse County.
St. Junious is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22.
Sultan T. Mukhtar, 20, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 6 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Mukhtar was arrested on a retail theft warrant. Police searched Mukhtar and discovered about 13 grams of marijuana, about 25 grams of crack cocaine and more than $800, according to the complaint.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
