Sultan T. Mukhtar

Sultan T. Mukhtar, 20, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 6 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Mukhtar was arrested on a retail theft warrant. Police searched Mukhtar and discovered about 13 grams of marijuana, about 25 grams of crack cocaine and more than $800, according to the complaint.