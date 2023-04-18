An 18-year-old Tomah man facing first-degree intentional homicide charges is free on bail after he allegedly violated curfew and carried a set of brass knuckles April 14 while in La Crosse.

Sage J. Hicke was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of felony bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon. He was also cited for underage alcohol consumption and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hicke's bail conditions stem from a first-degree intentional homicide charge in the May 22, 2022, shooting death of 17-year-old Storm Vondrashek in La Crosse. Hicke posted a $10,000 cash bond in the homicide case and awaits a jury trial scheduled to begin July 31.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the bail jumping case, Hicke called La Crosse police shortly before 10:30 p.m. and said he was in violation of his curfew. He said he traveled with friends to La Crosse and was left behind at Pettibone Beach around 8:30 p.m. without a ride home. One of his bond conditions imposes an 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew.

Hicke told police he walked to an acquaintance's house on 31st Street South but nobody was home. The complaint says Hicke appeared to be extremely intoxicated and couldn't offer an explanation about how he got access to a phone. He agreed to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol content of .237.

Police found a pair of brass knuckles on Hicke during a search.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Nick Passe asked for a $5,000 cash bond. He said the incident marks the fourth time since April 4 that Hicke violated the curfew set as a condition of his initial release.

"It is his responsibility to get home by curfew on time, and he is repeatedly staying out late," Passe said. "Although he called police to self-report the violation, his escalating behavior indicates he may be a risk to not appear in the future."

Defense attorney Andrew Martinez said the incident was Hicke's first "major issue" since he was released on bail Sept. 2, 2022. He said Hicke's record of voluntarily surrendering to police shows he isn't a flight risk.

Martinez questioned whether the brass knuckles "counts as a dangerous weapon under the statutes." He said Hicke and his relatives have been threatened by people involved in the homicide case.

"I think Mr. Hicke is a person who has a reasonable belief that he is in danger of death or great bodily harm," Martinez said.

Judge Scott Horne said the curfew issue was "mitigated" by Hicke's self-reporting and set cash bond at $1,000. Hicke posted the bond early Tuesday morning and was released.

Horne scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 24.