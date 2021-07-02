Homicide victim, suspect not recognized as regulars at Houska Park in La Crosse

The fatal altercation happened late Monday night in a park shelter. Several residents of the encampment said the altercation started after someone unknown to the community entered Houska Park and created multiple disturbances.

“The man was harassing everybody,” said a resident who identified himself as Cali Mike. “Nobody knows him.”

Another resident who asked not to be identified said someone entered the park “definitely trying to look for a fight that night.” The resident said the altercation left behind a significant amount of blood in the shelter. She said she scrubbed away the blood with bleach after police removed the crime scene tape.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman was among several people who expressed concerns about public perceptions of the encampment.

“A lot of people are worried about what the public will see,” she said. “More people behave here than not.”

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said Friday that the homicide doesn’t change his assessment of the situation at Houska Park, which he described as “not ideal” but still the best temporary option for the unsheltered in La Crosse. He said Monday’s homicide could have happened anywhere in the city.