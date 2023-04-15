A house fire Friday afternoon resulted in major damage to a La Crosse property, leaving the occupants displaced.

At 2:42 p.m. April 14, the La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 5273 Brackenwood Court off of County Highway B in La Crosse. Upon arrival, crews observed heavy fire and smoke conditions at the residence.

Fire crews extinguished the fire rapidly and made sure the fire had not spread to surrounding areas. The home sustained major damage, displacing the family. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The La Crosse Fire Department was simultaneously assisting with multiple additional emergencies, according to Battalion Chief Bee Xiong, including a vehicle fire at another location.

Assisting with the house fire and other emergencies Friday were La Crosse County Dispatch, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, Holmen Area Fire Department, Shelby Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Xcel Energy.