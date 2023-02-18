A Saturday morning fire left a La Crosse home with exterior damage but caused no injuries.

At 4:47 a.m. Feb. 18, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 814 Kane St. Fire crews arrived within four minutes and found fire and heavy smoke at the back of the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it reached the interior.

Two individuals in the home were evacuated, with no injuries reported. They were not displaced by the fire and were able to regain occupancy, according to the Fire Department report.

Assisting at the scene were 17 firefighters, the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, Tri-State Ambulance and the La Crosse Emergency Dispatch Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.