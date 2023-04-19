A 36-year-old La Crosse man will spend the next 2½ years in state prison for the June 28, 2021, stabbing death death of 33-year-old Cameron Baker.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez sentenced David A. Pearson Jr. to 4½ years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Pearson pleaded guilty to a single felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. He faced a maximum sentence of five years. The sentence handed down by Gonzalez gives Pearson credit for the nearly two years he already spent in the La Crosse County Jail.

Pearson entered a plea agreement in January that reduced the charge from second-degree reckless homicide to homicide by use of dangerous weapon. A felony count of bail jumping was dismissed. In addition, prosecutors dismissed 16 charges stemming from unrelated cases, including four felonies.

Before the hearing began, Pearson indicated he wanted to withdraw his plea, but Gonzalez convinced him to wait.

"It's important to go through with the hearing," Gonzalez said. "You negotiated a plea in this case, and it's important to see how we got there."

She later told Pearson, "When you're finished with your sentence, you don't have all these other cases to return to. You have a clean slate."

Pearson faced a maximum 20-year sentence on the second-degree homicide charge.

According to prosecutors, the stabbing occurred after Baker created a commotion at Houska Park in La Crosse, where the city was allowing the unsheltered population to camp without being ticketed.

A witness told police he was sitting next to Baker when Pearson took a knife from a man standing next to him. The witness said Baker then lunged at Pearson, who responded by stabbing Baker. Pearson left the scene on a bicycle and was arrested a short time later.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Nick Passe argued for the maximum five years in prison on the amended charge. He said Pearson has yet to give "a version of events that accepts responsibility."

"We would not be here if not for (Pearson) escalating a fist fight into a homicide," Passe said.

Members of Baker's family also asked for the maximum sentence.

"Cameron has two children he will never see grow into adults," said Baker's sister, Shontay Crawford.

"Part of my heart will be missing forever." She then turned to Pearson and said, "I hope you rot in jail."

Crawford also called Pearson "a worthless piece of (expletive)," which drew a rebuke from Gonzalez.

Pearson's defense lawyers argued that he acted in self-defense and that the prosecution never would have agreed to a lesser charge had the self-defense element not been present. Gonzalez agreed that the self-defense argument should be taken into account and said that's why she didn't impose the entire five-year sentence.

The prosecution and defense agreed that both Pearson and Baker suffered from mental illness. Gonzalez said the case exposed gaps in mental health treatment. She also criticized the city's policy of allowing the unsheltered to camp at a city park only to "shoo them out of there when the good people want to use Houska Park."