Houston County suspect nabbed in Iowa
A suspect in a Houston County assault last week was arrested late Monday in northeast Iowa.

Thomas Alvin Monson, a convicted felon with a history of violence, was apprehended in Winneshiek County with the help of sheriff’s deputies from Chickasaw County and Howard County, who helped in locating and apprehending Monson.

Monson, 39, of West Union, Iowa, was being held on charges including violation of a no-contact order, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding Minnesota Arrest Warrants.

He will remain in the Winneshiek County Jail awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Monson was last seen Thursday when he fled from a home in Wilmington Township in Houston County as deputies received a report of an assault with a gun.

He ran into a cornfield and woods near the residence, and search crews from several law enforcement agencies were unable to find him last week.

