Houston County woman faces burglary charges
Houston County woman faces burglary charges

A 39-year-old woman from Houston, Minn., faces three felony charges in connection with a break-in in Hokah.

Jolene Harris was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal damage to property in Houston County.

Harris is accused of entering an apartment building at 8:55 p.m. April 24, forcing her way into an apartment and demanding the return of belongings, according to a criminal complaint.

She got into an altercation with the apartment resident and subsequently grabbed and broke her cellphone.

The apartment resident went to a neighbor’s home to call police, who identified the suspect using security video from the city and a local store, according to the complaint.

