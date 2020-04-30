Houston County woman faces burglary charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old woman from Houston, Minn., faces three felony charges in connection with a break-in in Hokah.

Jolene Harris was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal damage to property in Houston County.

Harris is accused of entering an apartment building at 8:55 p.m. April 24, forcing her way into an apartment and demanding the return of belongings, according to a criminal complaint.

She got into an altercation with the apartment resident and subsequently grabbed and broke her cellphone.

The apartment resident went to a neighbor’s home to call police, who identified the suspect using security video from the city and a local store, according to the complaint.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0