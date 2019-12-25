Hwy. 54 closed after semi accident results in leak of 300 gallons of diesel fuel in Jackson County

Nearly 300 gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto Hwy. 54 Tuesday morning after a semi tractor and trailer overturned in town of Brockway.

The Black River Falls Fire Department and Black River Emergency Medical Service were dispatched at 9:51 a.m. by the Jackson County Emergency Dispatch Center to Hwy. 54 East and Koranda Road for a semi crash with diesel fuel on the roadway.

Responders found the semi tractor and trailer, hauling wood parts for pallet construction, lying on its side across both lanes of Hwy. 54.

The driver escaped without injury and reported he had recently filled both of the semi's 150-gallon gas tanks. The Jackson County Highway Department helped build a dike with sand and floor-drying material to contain the leak and placed clamps on the fuel line.

Almost all of the 300 gallons of diesel are believed to have leaked from the tanks, according to the Black River Falls Fire Department, and the Wisconsin DNR was advised fuel had spilled into the mineral soil and wetland area along the roadway.

Seven firefighters and two units were on the scene for four hours. The highway remained closed Tuesday afternoon and traffic was diverted until a clean up crew could arrive at the scene.

Assisting with the incident were the Jackson County Emergency Dispatch Center, Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Jackson County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DOT State Traffic Operations Center and the Wisconsin DNR.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

