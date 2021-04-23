 Skip to main content
Illinois man accused of breaking bone in woman's face
A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 46-year-old Elmwood Park, Illinois, man accused of punching a woman hard enough to break a bone in her face during a Feb. 27 incident in La Crosse.

Edwin Y. Castillo faces a single felony charge of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm.

According to the complaint, a woman told police she and Castillo both live in Illinois and drove to La Crosse to attend a party with some friends. The woman says the two were inside a vehicle together when Castillo punched her in the face with a closed fist during an argument sometime between 10 a.m. and midnight.

The woman then exited the vehicle. A bystander saw the woman, who was bloody and yelling, and called police. The woman initially refused medical attention but agreed to be taken to the La Crosse Police Department station for an interview.

The complaint says the woman was disoriented during the interview and had difficulty staying awake. Police asked if she were willing to return to her La Crosse hotel room if the locks were changed. She answered yes but was unable to answer questions such as what city she was in.

Based on her responses, police decided the woman would be transported to Gundersen Health System, where she was diagnosed with a fractured orbital bone on the side of her face and a damaged eye socket.

Castillo was located by police and arrested a short time later. The complaint says he denied hitting the woman and speculated her injuries happened when she hit her face against the door while exiting the vehicle.

Castillo has an initial court appearance set for May 11.

La Crosse Tribune editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

