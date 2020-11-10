Illinois man accused of endangering public safety officials in La Crosse

A 19-year-old Oak Park, Illinois, man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he allegedly endangered multiple public safety personnel.

Aidan R. Parker faces felony charges of discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker and attempted battery of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a Pine Street address in the city of La Crosse, where an intoxicated Parker was causing a disturbance.

Police could hear yelling and grunting from Parker, who displayed multiple “pre-attack” postures toward police, including clenched fists and a “thousand-yard stare.”

The complaint says an officer dodged a punch from Parker before drawing a Taser and ordering Parker to remain on the ground. Parker then stood up and ran toward another person in the building in a threatening manner.

Before Parker reached the person, the officer deployed his Taser, which caused Parker to fall and hit his head against a wall.

Parker continued to resist, and the officer deployed a second Taser round.