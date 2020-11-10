 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois man accused of endangering public safety officials in La Crosse
2 comments
top story

Illinois man accused of endangering public safety officials in La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}
Aidan R. Parker

Aidan R. Parker

 Steve Rundio

A 19-year-old Oak Park, Illinois, man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he allegedly endangered multiple public safety personnel.

Aidan R. Parker faces felony charges of discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker and attempted battery of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a Pine Street address in the city of La Crosse, where an intoxicated Parker was causing a disturbance.

Police could hear yelling and grunting from Parker, who displayed multiple “pre-attack” postures toward police, including clenched fists and a “thousand-yard stare.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The complaint says an officer dodged a punch from Parker before drawing a Taser and ordering Parker to remain on the ground. Parker then stood up and ran toward another person in the building in a threatening manner.

Before Parker reached the person, the officer deployed his Taser, which caused Parker to fall and hit his head against a wall.

Parker continued to resist, and the officer deployed a second Taser round.

Parker was forcibly loaded onto an ambulance gurney and taken to Gundersen hospital, where he resisted treatment attempts, spit at doctors and nurses and attempted to bite a doctor’s hand. He reportedly told a nurse he had been consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana.

Judge Gloria Doyle released Parker on a $2,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no contact with the arresting officer and refrain from consuming alcohol or controlled substances.

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News