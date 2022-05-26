Illinois man charged with dealing methamphetamine

An Alsip, Illinois, man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $50,000 cash bond after his May 24 arrest on drug charges.

Troy E. West was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed West walking near a suspected drug trafficking site on Seventh Street South shortly after 7 p.m. Police determined that West had an extradition warrant from Kentucky and arrested him without incident.

Police searched West and allegedly found 21.5 grams of methamphetamine and $406 in cash. The complaint says methamphetamine is commonly sold in "8-balls" of 3.5 grams for $100, which puts the street value of the drug around $600.

West reportedly told police he was a methamphetamine user who consumes an 8-ball every couple of days. However, the complaint says West showed no signs of methamphetamine use. It says West lacked marks or scars on his face, missing teeth or an elevated heart rate.

During Thursday's hearing, West denied he was going to sell the drugs.

"I wasn't intending to sell anything — it was for personal use," West said.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Nick Passe requested the $50,000 cash bond. He said West has a string of missed court appearances and that his out-of-state address makes him a flight risk.

West waived extradition to Kentucky, where he faces significantly lesser charges. Judge Gloria Doyle scheduled a June 9 calendar call for the drug charges and an extradition hearing for Aug. 3.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

