PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — A Rosco, Ill., man faces charges of attempted first-degree homicide, endangering safety by intoxicated use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm after a man was shot early Friday in the town of Eastman.
Crawford County Dispatch at about 1:20 a.m. Friday received a 911 call from Jennifer Glass, 40, of Soldiers Grove, saying Jason Melvin, 47, of Monticello, Wis., had been shot in the head as they backed out of a driveway along Martin Lane.
Melvin remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Glass said she and Melvin met Lee Kennedy, 47, at a local tavern, and they gave him a ride to a cabin. She told authorities that when they arrived at the cabin, the three went into an RV-style camper parked nearby and continued to celebrate Kennedy's birthday. After about 45 minutes, Melvin and Glass returned to their vehicle and started driving away when Kennedy shot into the truck through the back window, according to Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick.
Kennedy was taken into custody by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the La Crosse County Tactical Team and the La Crosse County BearCat.
