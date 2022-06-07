 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Inmate accused of biting La Crosse County jailers

  • 0

A La Crosse County Jail inmate had his cash bail increased to $20,000 after allegedly assaulting two jailers June 3.

Dominique Marquan Boyland was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of battery by a prisoner. Boyland was being held in the jail on a $2,500 cash bond stemming from drug distribution and arson charges.

According to the criminal complaint, jailers responded to Boyland's cell due to water on the floor. When jailers arrived, Boyland accused them of harassing him. He reportedly told jailers he was suicidal and asked to be moved to a padded cell.

The complaint says Boyland then changed his mind and asked to be left alone. Jailers told him suicidal comments automatically trigger transport to a padded cell. Boyland responded by threatening to smear the padded cell with feces.

The complaint says Boyland resisted being placed in a restraint chair and bit two officers, one of whom reported bruising and pain.

People are also reading…

La Crosse County District Attorney intern Andrew Tyler described Boyland as a troublesome inmate with "a history of being disruptive and disobedient" in the jail and that his behavior has continued to escalate.

"He has shown he can't remain bond compliant," Tyler said.

Tyler asked for a $10,000 cash bond before Judge Todd Bjerke set the figure at $20,000.

Bjerke set a preliminary hearing for June 15. Boyland has a plea hearing set for July 27 on the drug charges.

Dominique Marquan Boyland

Boyland

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sec. of State Blinken: Russia stealing Ukraine's grain and selling it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News