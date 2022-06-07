Inmate accused of biting La Crosse County jailers

A La Crosse County Jail inmate had his cash bail increased to $20,000 after allegedly assaulting two jailers June 3.

Dominique Marquan Boyland was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of battery by a prisoner. Boyland was being held in the jail on a $2,500 cash bond stemming from drug distribution and arson charges.

According to the criminal complaint, jailers responded to Boyland's cell due to water on the floor. When jailers arrived, Boyland accused them of harassing him. He reportedly told jailers he was suicidal and asked to be moved to a padded cell.

The complaint says Boyland then changed his mind and asked to be left alone. Jailers told him suicidal comments automatically trigger transport to a padded cell. Boyland responded by threatening to smear the padded cell with feces.

The complaint says Boyland resisted being placed in a restraint chair and bit two officers, one of whom reported bruising and pain.

La Crosse County District Attorney intern Andrew Tyler described Boyland as a troublesome inmate with "a history of being disruptive and disobedient" in the jail and that his behavior has continued to escalate.

"He has shown he can't remain bond compliant," Tyler said.

Tyler asked for a $10,000 cash bond before Judge Todd Bjerke set the figure at $20,000.

Bjerke set a preliminary hearing for June 15. Boyland has a plea hearing set for July 27 on the drug charges.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

