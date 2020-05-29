Investigation underway after death of Jackson County Jail inmate

BLACK RIVER FALLS — An inmate of the Jackson County Jail died Thursday after he was found unresponsive.
Life-saving measures were attempted by jail staff, deputies and first responders, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The 44-year-old was transported to Black River Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jackson County authorities have requested another area sheriff’s office conduct an investigation into the death. An autopsy, review of camera footage and incident reports will be completed, per departmental policy.
The initial investigation indicates the death was not a result of foul play or criminal activity.
The man's name was not released because authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
