A southside home sustained minor damage after an early morning fire Sunday, with evidence of two other small fires in the vicinity.
The La Crosse Fire Department responded at 2:34 a.m. to reports of a porch fire at 1017 Seventh St. South, with crews arriving to find smoke coming from the enclosed porch of the two-story, single-family home. A bystander had already used a dry chemical extinguisher to minimize the flames before the Fire Department's arrival, which was credited for slowing the fire's progression and maintaining it to the porch area, Battalion Chief Jeff Schott said.
Fire crews finished extinguishing the fire, checked for extension and ventilated smoke from the interior of the residence.
The home's occupants had safely evacuated before the Fire Department's arrival, and no injuries were reported. The fire damage to the porch was considered minor, as was the smoke damage to the inside of the home.
In addition to the porch fire, fire crews discovered evidence of two smaller fires in the front of a neighboring house and the alley behind the two homes. The fires are under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Investigation Bureau and the La Crosse Police Department.
A call to the Fire Department Sunday morning was not immediately returned.
