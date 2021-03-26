Iowa man accused of 4th drunk driving offense

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 39-year-old Waterloo, Iowa, man accused of felony fourth-offense drunk driving. Joseph J. McGowan is also accused of fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

According to the complaint, police were called Feb. 6 to the Wharf Lounge in Onalaska, where a witness reported a "messed up" man sitting inside a vehicle. The witness said the man, later identified as McGowan, backed up and pulled forward in the parking lot before coming to a stop. The witness said McGowan didn't respond to knocking on the car window.

When police arrived, the vehicle was running with its headlights on and McGowan in the driver's seat. An officer knocked on the window, but McGowan didn't respond. The officer then opened the door, which caused McGowan to perk up. The officer asked McGowan if he was OK, and he reportedly responded, "My God, yeah" and that he was "trying to sleep it off." The complaint says McGowan had glassy eyes and slurred speech and wasn't wearing pants. The officer reported a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle.