Iowa man accused of breaking into Onalaska home, threatening owner with blow torch

An Iowa man wanted in Minnesota was in court Tuesday after he was accused of breaking into an Onalaska home Saturday, arming himself with a blow torch and stealing the owner’s car to make his getaway.
James J. Gallup III, 52, New Albin, Iowa, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with burglary, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, driving a vehicle without owner’s consent and attempting to flee an officer. He was also charged with being a fugitive.
An Onalaska man returned home from visiting friends late Saturday to find signs of a burglary at his residence on 10th Place, according to the complaint. He suspected Gallup, but decided to sleep before reporting the crime.
He woke up three hours later and saw that items had been moved while he slept, according to the complaint. He saw someone, later identified as Gallup, walk past the door at the top of his stairs, then, when he reached the doorway, he was met by a lit propane torch in his face, he told police.
Gallup then slammed the door on the homeowner’s face, shoved the torch nozzle under the closed door and clicked it several times, according to the complaint. The homeowner, afraid Gallup was trying to light his house on fire, escaped through a basement egress window and called police.
Police noted burn marks under the door and melted carpet in the home and found the homeowner’s truck missing from his garage, according to the complaint.
The truck was located later that morning in Iowa, a block from Gallup’s New Albin residence, according to police.
Gallup was arrested and denied being anywhere near Onalaska and stealing the truck, according to the report. He was ordered held on a $1,000 cash bond for the burglary charge.
Gallup will also be extradited to Houston County, where he was wanted to face theft charges, including a charge of driving a motor vehicle without consent.
Jeffrey Stellick
Luke Smith
Christopher Nowlan
Holton Carter
Holton Carter Jr., 40, La Crosse, was charged July 20 with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct. Carter strangled a woman June 28 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Seth McCormick
Seth J. McCormick, 29, La Crosse, was charged July 20 with strangulation and suffocation, three counts of battery, three counts of disorderly conduct, intimidating a victim to dissuade reporting and two counts of criminal damage to property. McCormick strangled a woman, threw a plate at her, breaking it on her leg, pulled the front door of its hinges, punched her in the face and took her phone away over a series of incidents in June, according to the complaint.
Christina Sievert
Christina M. Sievert, 40, Holmen, was charged July 20 with attempted battery to a nurse, battery and disorderly conduct. Sievert tried to pinch a nurse July 3 and spat in her face, according to the complaint.
Dennis Shay
Zachary Tabor
Jeffery Stellick
Andrew Plum
Andrew M. Plum, 32, La Crosse, was charged July 14 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Plum was stopped by police Jan. 5 and sped away after nearly running over a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Deputy’s feet, according to the complaint.
Demetrius Smith
Kelsey Pendergrass
Melanie Westurn
Michael Wilson
Kelly Knudtson
Kelly R. Knudtson, 31, West Salem, was charged July 9 with two counts of felony bail jumping. Knudtson violated terms of her bond June 30 when she had contact twice with her co-defendant in a previous case, according to the complaint.
Matthew Johnson
Pader Yang
Chad Kowalke
Joshua Vue
Joshua Vue, 34, La Crosse, was charged July 7 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Vue was found asleep in a vehicle in an alley behind the 2100 block of Market Street with a glass pipe and four gem bags with a total of 12.3 grams of meth inside, according to the complaint.
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 42, was charged July 6 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. Katie had meth June 16 when she was detained after being a passenger in a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jeffery Stellick
Jeffery D. Stellick, 35, was charged July 6 with operating a motor vehicle without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card. An EatStreet driver reported his vehicle stolen after he left the car running while making a delivery June 15. Stellick was found June 16 driving the vehicle and attempted to use the victim’s debit card at Foot Locker, according to the complaint.
John Ybarra
Kiara Kiesow
Eric M. Stevens
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
