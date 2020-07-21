Iowa man accused of breaking into Onalaska home, threatening owner with blow torch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Iowa man wanted in Minnesota was in court Tuesday after he was accused of breaking into an Onalaska home Saturday, arming himself with a blow torch and stealing the owner’s car to make his getaway.

James J. Gallup III, 52, New Albin, Iowa, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with burglary, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, driving a vehicle without owner’s consent and attempting to flee an officer. He was also charged with being a fugitive.

An Onalaska man returned home from visiting friends late Saturday to find signs of a burglary at his residence on 10th Place, according to the complaint. He suspected Gallup, but decided to sleep before reporting the crime.

He woke up three hours later and saw that items had been moved while he slept, according to the complaint. He saw someone, later identified as Gallup, walk past the door at the top of his stairs, then, when he reached the doorway, he was met by a lit propane torch in his face, he told police.

Gallup then slammed the door on the homeowner’s face, shoved the torch nozzle under the closed door and clicked it several times, according to the complaint. The homeowner, afraid Gallup was trying to light his house on fire, escaped through a basement egress window and called police.