You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa man accused of breaking into Onalaska home, threatening owner with blow torch
1 comment
alert top story

Iowa man accused of breaking into Onalaska home, threatening owner with blow torch

{{featured_button_text}}

An Iowa man wanted in Minnesota was in court Tuesday after he was accused of breaking into an Onalaska home Saturday, arming himself with a blow torch and stealing the owner’s car to make his getaway.

James Gallup

Gallup

James J. Gallup III, 52, New Albin, Iowa, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with burglary, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, driving a vehicle without owner’s consent and attempting to flee an officer. He was also charged with being a fugitive.

An Onalaska man returned home from visiting friends late Saturday to find signs of a burglary at his residence on 10th Place, according to the complaint. He suspected Gallup, but decided to sleep before reporting the crime.

He woke up three hours later and saw that items had been moved while he slept, according to the complaint. He saw someone, later identified as Gallup, walk past the door at the top of his stairs, then, when he reached the doorway, he was met by a lit propane torch in his face, he told police.

Gallup then slammed the door on the homeowner’s face, shoved the torch nozzle under the closed door and clicked it several times, according to the complaint. The homeowner, afraid Gallup was trying to light his house on fire, escaped through a basement egress window and called police.

Police noted burn marks under the door and melted carpet in the home and found the homeowner’s truck missing from his garage, according to the complaint.

The truck was located later that morning in Iowa, a block from Gallup’s New Albin residence, according to police.

Gallup was arrested and denied being anywhere near Onalaska and stealing the truck, according to the report. He was ordered held on a $1,000 cash bond for the burglary charge.

Gallup will also be extradited to Houston County, where he was wanted to face theft charges, including a charge of driving a motor vehicle without consent.

+16 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in July

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News