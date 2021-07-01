 Skip to main content
Iowa man accused of sexually assaulting underage female
An 18-year-old Harpers Ferry, Iowa, man is free on a $20,000 cash bond after allegedly traveling to La Crosse and sexually assaulting an underage female.

A criminal complaint filed June 29 accuses Tanner M. Kiel of second-degree sexual assault/use of force, child enticement/sexual contact and false imprisonment.

According to the criminal complaint, a female told La Crosse police she shared Snapchat messages and nude photos with Kiel for about a year before the two agreed to meet June 26 in La Crosse. The female said the two entered Kiel’s vehicle, where he forced her into multiple unwanted sex acts and prevented her from exiting the vehicle. 

Police obtained a search warrant the following day to search Kiel’s residence and seized multiple items of clothing and a cell phone. Police then impounded Kiel’s vehicle, which was parked at Waukon High School.

Kiel has a return on warrant/initial appearance set for July 14 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

