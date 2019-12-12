Iowa man arrested in La Crosse for driving under the influence of meth

An Iowa man was arrested for fifth-offense drunken driving in La Crosse Wednesday after he was accused of smoking methamphetamine prior to driving.
Quin A. Echard, 40, Luana, Iowa, was pulled over at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lang Drive and Monitor Street after a La Crosse officer checked his license plates to discover the car he was driving did not match the registration description on the plate number, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer could smell marijuana in the vehicle and noted Echard’s eyes were dilated; however, when asked whether he had marijuana, Echard said, “Not that I know of,” according to the report.
A search of Echard and his vehicle revealed a concealed knife in his pocket, 76 grams of meth, 1.7 grams of meth and two glass pipes, according to the complaint. Echard admitted to smoking meth at 7:30 p.m.
He was arrested and taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw.
Echard was charged Thursday with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in the blood, possession of meth, possession with intent to deliver THC, carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Echard is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold and was convicted of possession of meth in 2017.
Jeffrey A. Berry, 55, La Crosse was charged Dec. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berry was found asleep in his vehicle Dec. 9 and had 2.86 grams of meth and a glass pipe, according to the complaint.
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
