Iowa man arrested in La Crosse for driving under the influence of meth

An Iowa man was arrested for fifth-offense drunken driving in La Crosse Wednesday after he was accused of smoking methamphetamine prior to driving.

Quin A. Echard, 40, Luana, Iowa, was pulled over at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lang Drive and Monitor Street after a La Crosse officer checked his license plates to discover the car he was driving did not match the registration description on the plate number, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer could smell marijuana in the vehicle and noted Echard’s eyes were dilated; however, when asked whether he had marijuana, Echard said, “Not that I know of,” according to the report.

A search of Echard and his vehicle revealed a concealed knife in his pocket, 76 grams of meth, 1.7 grams of meth and two glass pipes, according to the complaint. Echard admitted to smoking meth at 7:30 p.m.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw.

Echard was charged Thursday with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in the blood, possession of meth, possession with intent to deliver THC, carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia.