Iowa man arrested in La Crosse on drug, theft, weapon and trespass charges

An Iowa man was charged with six drug and weapons counts Tuesday after being discovered with drugs, stolen items and weapons in the building in which he was squatting.
Payne Archer, 32, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, carrying a concealed knife, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater.
On April 27, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department responded to an entry in progress at the now-closed 199ride car dealership on Hwy. 16, finding Archer by a shed attached to the rear of the building. The lock latch was broken.
Archer stated he had been living in the shed, without the owner's permission, for about one month. Inside the shed, within plain view, officers saw a glass pipe with 0.3 grams of methamphetamine, and Archer said he had smoked that day, according to the criminal complaint.
Also inside were prescription gabapentin pills, bolt cutters which Archer used to cut the lock off of the bike found outside the shed, and several items, including a Shop-Vac and sockets, he admitted to taking from a garage near Liberty and Gillette Streets, according to the complaint.
In addition, officers found three deer mounts, which Archer said he took from a car wash after seeing them through a broken door. Archer told officers he thought "a La Crosse hobo was killing the deer" and the mounts seemed abandoned, so he took three shoulder deer mounts with him, according to the complaint.
After being asked by officers whether he had any weapons, Archer stated he had a folding knife in his pocket. When removing the object, officers discovered a knife with a three-inch blade on a chain around Archer's neck, which was concealed under his shirt.
"I forgot about that one," Archer told officers, according to the complaint.
Archer was given a $500 cash bond Tuesday by Judge Ramona Gonzalez, with a preliminary trial scheduled for May 5.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
