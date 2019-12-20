Iowa man charged after tire, tool heist in Onalaska

A Waukon, Iowa, man attempted to make off with three tires and a shopping cart full of tools during separate heists at Walmart and Home Depot in Onalaska, police say.

Alfredo Mercado Jr. was charged with one count of felony retail theft and one count of misdemeanor retail theft Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

The 41-year-old Mercado, who was also charged with felony bail jumping, could face more than a decade in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaints:

On Nov. 30, officers were called to Home Depot on a report of a man, later identified as Mercado, fleeing the store with a shopping cart full of stolen tools.

Mercado was taken into custody later that day, and more than $1,000 in tools were recovered. Authorities later seized more tools — including a reciprocating saw and several battery chargers — that Mercado had loaded into a truck driven by his wife.

A week later, on Dec. 8, officers were called to Walmart on a report of a man schlepping three stolen tires out of the store.

Surveillance footage showed Mercado entering the store and browsing the tire section, before making off with three Wildpeak tires valued at a combined $360.