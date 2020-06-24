Jackson County authorities capture suspect in chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies used a search Wednesday to enter a house in Merrillan and capture a suspect sought from a car chase Tuesday in Osseo.

After the chase Tuesday, authorities say Mikel J. Koller, 32, entered a home in Osseo and fled in a stolen truck.

On Wednesday, Koller was spotted at a gas station in Merrillan and later spotted entering a home. The homeowner told deputies Koller did not have permission to be there.

When Koller didn’t surrender after communicating with authorities, the Jackson County Emergency Response Team and Wisconsin State Patrol surrounded the home, obtained a warrant and entered the house.

Koller and David F. Eddy III, 37, were located hiding in the attic, and both were removed without incident, deputies said.

Koller was arrested for a felony warrant, charges of possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

Eddy was arrested on charges of obstructing/resisting and a probation hold.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0