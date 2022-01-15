Jackson County jailer accused of sexually assaulting inmate

A jailer in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has been accused of sexually assaulting an inmate less than two months after he was hired.

Bret Ethan Noltner, 29, Tomah, is being held in the Jackson County Jail on two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of misconduct in public office. Both offenses are felonies.

A criminal complaint was filed Thursday against Nolter, and he was arrested at his home without incident the same day.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators used interviews and video footage to determine that Noltner had sexual contact with a female inmate Dec. 21 and Jan. 1 while on duty as a corrections officer.

Noltner was hired by the sheriff’s office in November 2021. The sheriff’s office says he has been terminated from his job. A press release issued Friday by the sheriff’s office says, “The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for this type of behavior, and we’d like to extend our appreciation to other agencies involved who helped bring this investigation to a swift and justified conclusion.”

The release says the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office conducted the criminal investigation, while Jackson County pursued an internal investigation. Noltner’s next court date hasn’t been set yet.

