 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson County man arrested for attempted homicide
0 comments
top story

Jackson County man arrested for attempted homicide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

A 36-year-old Jackson County man was arrested Wednesday after police determined he discharged a firearm toward another person.

Johnathan R. Heller was referred to the Jackson County District Attorney for first-degree attempted reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and intentionally discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a woman made a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. reporting that her husband had fired a gun at her as she left their W7943 Fire Tower Road residence in the town of Manchester. Police then learned that Heller was still inside the residence with the couple's 2-year-old child.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After police arrived at the residence, Heller cooperated with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News