Jackson County man arrested for attempted homicide

A 36-year-old Jackson County man was arrested Wednesday after police determined he discharged a firearm toward another person.
Johnathan R. Heller was referred to the Jackson County District Attorney for first-degree attempted reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and intentionally discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a woman made a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. reporting that her husband had fired a gun at her as she left their W7943 Fire Tower Road residence in the town of Manchester. Police then learned that Heller was still inside the residence with the couple's 2-year-old child.
After police arrived at the residence, Heller cooperated with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident.
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.