A Jackson County man is facing gun and drug charges in federal court after authorities say he had a variety of drugs and a gun last summer.
Victor Williams, 40, Melrose, was indicted Aug. 28 on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and with four counts of possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute by a grand jury in Madison, and arraigned Sept. 9.
According to the indictment, Williams had a 9 mm firearm and ammunition July 2, as well as cocaine, heroin and marijuana.
He is being detained in federal custody pending his trial, which is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020, in front of U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.
If convicted, Williams faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on the gun charge, and 20 years on each of the drug charges.
The charges against Williams are the result of an investigation by the Tomah Police Department, West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Jackson and Monroe County Sheriffs’ Offices, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution.
