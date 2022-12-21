Jackson County man institutionalized for 2013 murder wins release

A 29-year-old Jackson County man institutionalized for killing his father and concealing the corpse in 2013 has been ordered released over the objection of the Jackson County District Attorney.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark Goodman Wednesday ordered the release of Lars Helgeson from Mendota Health Institute in Madison. Goodman agreed with a court-appointed psychiatrist who determined that Helgeson no longer poses a danger to the public.

According to Jackson County prosecutors, Helgeson admitted killing his father, 57-year-old Brian Helgeson, by shooting him four times, burning the body and burying it on the family's property in rural Hixton. He was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and committed to Mendota. Felony charges of hiding a corpse and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent were dismissed.

Helgeson has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and his family said he suffered from delusions and hallucinations.

Earlier this year, Dr. Craig Schoenecker was appointed to evaluate Helgeson and determine whether be could be safely released. Schoenecker concluded that Helgeson did not pose a significant risk of bodily harm to himself or others if conditionally released.

Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek "strenously objected" to Schoenecker's findings. In a press release issued Wednesday, Hynek said she testified against Helgeson's release and questioned Schoenecker at length regarding his assessment of Helgeson. She told the court that the "nature and circumstances of the crime" should keep him confined.

Goodman ordered a conditional release plan to be prepared within 60 days.

