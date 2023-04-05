The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified 51-year-old Richard Lee Bork of rural Black River Falls as the victim of a March homicide.

Bork's wife, Star Myers, 49, is charged with killing him and hiding his body. She is in custody and was ordered jailed on a $1 million cash bond March 24.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory identified Bork's remains.

Myers faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, being a felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Five others have been charged with helping hide the corpse and numerous drug offenses discovered during the investigation.

Prosecutors say Myers contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on March 9 and reported that she had not seen her husband for two days.

The following day, law enforcement received information that led investigators to search a town of Manchester residence owned by Myers and Bork. Several people were arrested during the search, including Jeffrey Myers-Woychik, 22, of Black River Falls and Savannah Pellett, 20, of Menomonie. Law enforcement at the scene reportedly identified evidence of drug trafficking, a significant number of firearms and what was later identified as human remains.

Through subsequent interviews and investigation, law enforcement concluded that Myers had killed the victim and attempted to conceal the remains.

Myers-Woychik; Pellett; Milton Haskins, 55, Alma Center; and Gerardo Trevino, 39, Chippewa Falls, have been charged with felonies for allegedly aiding Myers in hiding the corpse.

