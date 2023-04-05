The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified 51-year-old Richard Lee Bork of rural Black River Falls as the victim of a March homicide.
Bork's wife, Star Myers, 49, is charged with killing him and hiding his body. She is in custody and was ordered jailed on a $1 million cash bond March 24.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory identified Bork's remains.
Myers faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, being a felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Five others have been charged with helping hide the corpse and numerous drug offenses discovered during the investigation.
Prosecutors say Myers contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on March 9 and reported that she had not seen her husband for two days.
The following day, law enforcement received information that led investigators to search a town of Manchester residence owned by Myers and Bork. Several people were arrested during the search, including Jeffrey Myers-Woychik, 22, of Black River Falls and Savannah Pellett, 20, of Menomonie. Law enforcement at the scene reportedly identified evidence of drug trafficking, a significant number of firearms and what was later identified as human remains.
Through subsequent interviews and investigation, law enforcement concluded that Myers had killed the victim and attempted to conceal the remains.
Myers-Woychik; Pellett; Milton Haskins, 55, Alma Center; and Gerardo Trevino, 39, Chippewa Falls, have been charged with felonies for allegedly aiding Myers in hiding the corpse.
Photos: A look back at 'the Troubles' in Northern Ireland
Crowds of protesting Civil Rights demonstrators with a burning police bus on Jan. 11, 1969, after a day of violent protest in Newry, County Down, Ulster, Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
Young locals draw water from a well in the Old Park Road area of Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 21, 1969, due to water rationing after the Silent Valley Reservoir was damaged in a bomb blast. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, cautiously wave to a crowd of well-wishers on Wednesday, August 10, 1977, from a partly closed window in Hillsborough Castle, 12 miles south of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Violence is marking the Queen’s silver jubilee visit to the troubled province. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
A wall painted with the words "You Are Now Entering Free Derry" in Londonderry, Northern Ireland in May, 1981. (AP Photo)
AP
Graffiti referring to the Easter Rising in 1916 is painted on a wall in Northern Ireland in May 1981. (AP Photo)
AP
One of the many blazing vehicles in West Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 16, 1988, as riots broke out after the killings at an IRA funeral on March 16 in which three people died. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
British troops in Belfast, Northern Ireland around 1969. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
British troops patrol in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1969, following conflict in the city. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
British troops patrol through wreckage in streets of Belfast, capital of Northern Ireland, following conflicts in the city in 1969. (AP Photo)
AP
Against a background of ruined homes, British troops guard a strategic roadway position in their peacekeeping role in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1969. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
Women chat on apavement against a background of political slogans written on a wall in Belfast, Northern Irelandl in 1972. (AP Photo)
AP
British troops stand guard in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, during disorders in the area in 1969. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children near barricades erected in streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland in August 1969. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
Business as usual as people buy apples beside barricades erected in streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland in August 1969. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
Riot police wearing helmets and gas masks during disturbances with Catholic rioters along a street in the Bogside area of Londonderry, Northern Ireland on Aug. 13, 1969. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
Demonstrators gather in the plaza outside United Nations headquarters in New York, Aug. 26, 1969 protesting England’s role in the troubles of Northern Ireland. The crowd heard Northern Ireland’s Bernadette Devlin call for a boycott of English goods. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)
Jacob Harris
An armed British soldier in Belfast, Northern Ireland during disorders in September 1969. (AP Photo/Royle)
Royle
Housewives from the Lower Falls area demonstrate outside special center set up by army authorities to deal with citizens complaints such as looting during search for arms, in Belfast, Northern Ireland in July 1970. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
Orange Day Parade passing through the city streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland on July 12, 1970 to commemorate Prince William of Orange's victory over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. British Troops gurad at known trouble spots. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
Children look on as barricades are rebuilt in the Bogside District in Londonderry, Northern Ireland in April 1972. (AP Photo)
AP
FILE - British Army soldiers from 2nd Battalion The Prince of Wales Royal Regiment leave Bessbrook British Army base for the last time in South Armagh, Northern Ireland, on June 25, 2007. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)
Peter Morrison
FILE - Bernadette Devlin Member of Parliament for Mid-Ulster, is surrounded by reporters and photographers, in Belfast, on Feb. 13, 1972, as she pauses to light her cigarette during an illegal rally. The rally was in protest against internment and British troops in Belfast. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo, File)
Michel Laurent
FILE - President of the Sinn Fein, Gerry Adams helps to carry the coffin of IRA member Thomas Begley, through the Ardoyne area of Belfast, Northern Ireland on Oct. 27, 1993. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo, File)
Anonymous
FILE - Troops from the King's Own Scottish Regiment stand behind barbed wire in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1970. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” The agreement gave formal recognition to Northern Ireland’s multiple identities, allowing residents to identify as British, Irish or both. (AP Photo, File)
STR
FILE - Sinn Fein deputy leader Martin McGuinness who will lead the Sin Fein delegation in talks with the British Government, at a rally in Belfast on Dec. 8, 1994. Behind him is Sinn Fein Leader Gerry Adams. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo/Max Nash, File)
Max Nash
FILE - People walk past pro-Brexit graffiti in West Belfast Northern Ireland, on Oct. 14, 2019. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)
Peter Morrison
FILE - British troops watch as members of the Ulster Defence Association parade through Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Aug. 1972. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.”(AP Photo, File)
STR
FILE - Police form a line on the Springfield road to stop Nationalists and Loyalists attacking each other, as a hijacked bus burns in the distance in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on April 7, 2021. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)
Peter Morrison
FILE - British Army Riot Squad troops wearing gas masks, bullet proof vests and wielding two foot long batons during a demonstration in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Oct. 2, 1969. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo/Peter Kemp, File)
Peter Kemp
FILE - British troops with their armored personnel carriers surround a blazing barricade near the Andersonstown Police Station in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1979. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo/Peter Kemp, File)
Peter Kemp
FILE - Royal Ulster Constabulary Police officers stand on Market Street, the scene of a car bombing in the centre of Omagh, Co Tyrone, 72 miles west of Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Aug. 15, 1998. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo/Paul McErlane, File)
Paul McErlane
FILE - The scene in Falls Road, West Belfast, Northern Ireland after a large car bomb exploded outside the Sinn Fein Headquarters on Sept. 4, 1994. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
Dave Caulkin
FILE - A wall painting supporting the Irish Republican Army, seen in the Catholic area of Belfast, Northern Ireland on Nov. 1985. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo/Peter Kemp, File)
Peter Kemp
FILE - From right, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, and Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, pose together after they signed the Good Friday Agreement for peace in Northern Ireland, on April 10, 1998. It has been 25 years since the striking of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace accord that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a period known as “the Troubles.” (AP Photo, File)
Dan Chung
FILE - IRA prisoner Martina Anderson, centre, gives her mother a warm welcome after being released from prison in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Nov. 10, 1998. Anderson and fellow prisoner Ella O'Dwyer, right, were serving life sentences and were the last female IRA prisoners to be released under the terms of the Good Friday Peace agreement. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)
Peter Morrison
