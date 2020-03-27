Jackson County restricts access to county offices as precaution

Jackson County officials are asking residents to call before visiting county offices in response to COVID-19.

“I want to assure the public that our employees are still working hard and are still providing services within the County,” County Board Chair Ray Ransom said. “We are encouraging the public to call ahead because many of the departments can offer online services or answer questions over the phone.”

All buildings are staffed and continuing to operate during the outbreak.

On Monday March 30, the Jackson County Courthouse will be limiting access to one door on the north side of the courthouse.

The lobby of the Jackson County Health and Human Services building will remain open. The Jackson County Forestry and Parks hiking trails and parks are open to the public, but offices will be closed to the public.

The Jackson County Highway Department is available by appointment only.

There are still no positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County although there is testing taking place.

“We feel it is critical for the county government to continue to assist our citizens though these challenging times,” Ransom said. “While we may be doing business a little differently, we are still here serving our communities.”

