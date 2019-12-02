Jackson County seeks public's help in solving recent armed robberies

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in solving two armed robberies in Black River Falls.

Two men entered the Holiday Gas Station, 448 N. Water St. at about 11 p.m. Nov. 27. Witnesses said they saw a handgun and a knife, and authorities say both suspects fled the scene on foot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is this the second robbery attempt in the Black River Falls in the past two weeks.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Black River Falls Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into these incidents.

To share information about either incident with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, call 715-284-5357.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0