Jackson County seeks public's help in solving recent armed robberies
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in solving two armed robberies in Black River Falls.

Two men entered the Holiday Gas Station, 448 N. Water St. at about 11 p.m. Nov. 27. Witnesses said they saw a handgun and a knife, and authorities say both suspects fled the scene on foot.

This is this the second robbery attempt in the Black River Falls in the past two weeks.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Black River Falls Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into these incidents.

To share information about either incident with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, call 715-284-5357.

