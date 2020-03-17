Jackson County Sheriff's Office alters practices over COVID-19

In light of health concerns regarding COVID-19, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be temporarily altering our response to non-active, non-life-threatening incidents.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office:

In an effort to ensure officers remain healthy and available to handle emergencies, the office is taking measures to lessen their opportunity to be exposed to the virus by reducing face-to-face contacts in non-emergent situations.

The Communications Center will continue to receive the initial calls for service and complaints. The following questions will be asked:

• Are you currently being monitored for COVID-19, disease caused by the new coronavirus?

• Do you have any of the following symptoms: Fever, cough, or shortness of breath?

• Have you recently traveled to known COVID-19 high-risk areas?

If any answers are yes, dispatch personnel and responding staff will determine the most appropriate response.