BLACK RIVER FALLS — A 21-year-old Reedsburg, Wis., man who exchanged gunfire with law enforcement after trying to flee in a vehicle, on a bicycle and on foot is in custody.
Quentin D. Labansky is currently in the Jackson County Jail while the Clark County Sheriff’s Office handles the investigation.
According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies along with the Black River Falls Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were pursuing a vehicle that was reported stolen. The vehicle had been involved in two pursuits in Eau Claire County prior to being located in Black River Falls.
The vehicle crashed near North Eighth Street, and the driver, later identified as Labansky, fled on foot. He then entered an apartment complex where he fired several shots. According to the release, law enforcement engaged Labansky in gun fire but he fled.
Labansky then reportedly tried to gain entry into several residences and vehicles before stealing a bicycle. He then entered an occupied residence and threatened the occupants with a firearm. He was confronted by law enforcement again, where a second exchange of gunfire occurred, according to the report.
Labansky was then taken into custody. There was no report of injuries, either to Labansky, members of law enforcement, or members of the public.
“This is all the information we are prepared to release at this time,” the release said.
Rachael W. McBain, 28, La Crosse, was charged May 24 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. McBain had 0.1 grams of meth and 6.7 grams of marijuana in a small purse April 21 when she was pulled over for operating a motor vehicle after her license was revoked, according to the complaint.
Jamie L. Kirby, 27, of West Salem, was charged May 22 with manufacturing/delivering three grams or less of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of THC. Police discovered 5.4 grams of heroin/fentanyl and 6.6 grams of marijuana May 17 in the car Kirby was driving, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey W. Onsgard, 63, Onalaska, was charged May 21 with felony retail theft as a repeat offender. Onsgard took a $799 self-leveling rotary laser level from the Onalaska Menard’s and left without paying for it, then sold it at Pawn America, according to the complaint.
Lermonte T. Toy, 21, of La Crosse, was charged May 17 with delivery of heroin, a repeat offender. Police arrested Toy after he sold a criminal informant 4.4 grams of heroin for $600, according to the complaint.
Nicolette A. Noeske, 32, of La Crosse, was charged May 14 with terrorist threats. Police arrested Noeske after she made remarks about getting a gun and shooting doctors in Mayo Clinic Health System’s La Crosse location, according to the police.
Michael J. Ryan, 33, of La Crosse, was charged May 13 with two counts of operating while intoxicated, fifth- or sixth-offense, with a general alcohol concentration enhancer, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police stopped Ryan while he was driving about 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, and arrested him after he failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test result of 0.110 percent, according to the complaint.
Danielle S. Krause, 27, of La Crosse was charged May 9 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Krause violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing new crimes April 26 when police found .5 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in her pocket, according to the complaint.
Austin Bennet, 31, of La Crosse, was charged May 7 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of THC, a repeat offender. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Bennet was a passenger in and found out Bennet had warrants, according to the complaint. During the arrest, authorities discovered drugs in his possession, according to the complaint.
