Jackson County woman arrested for 6th OWI
Jackson County woman arrested for 6th OWI

Carrie Jo Rosin mug

Rosin

A Black River Falls woman was arrested Wednesday for sixth-offense drunken driving after police found a water bottle filled with alcohol inside in her car, according to authorities.

Carrie Jo Rosin, 51, was pulled over at 8:42 p.m. on Hwy. 12 near Castle Mound Road in the town of Alma after a Jackson County deputy saw her driving with no lights, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Rosin had glassy eyes and slurred speech when she spoke to the deputy.

Court records revealed Rosin’s license was revoked after an operating while intoxicated conviction, and she was not to operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.02%.

Rosin denied drinking alcohol, but the deputy reported finding a bottle labeled “drinking water” that smelled strongly of alcohol. Rosin refused field sobriety testing and was booked into the Jackson County jail on charges of sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

