Jackson County woman gets probation after being stopped with drugs in car

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A Merrillan woman will spend two years on probation for a case where a vehicle pulled over for traffic violations in Altoona was found to have a plethora of drugs.

Jamie H. Smothers, 44, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs.

A felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of illegally obtained prescriptions, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

As conditions of probation, Judge Sarah Harless ordered Smothers not to enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

Smothers must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and receive any recommended programming or treatment.

Co-defendant Jason A. Carroll, 43, also of Merrillan, was sentenced earlier this month to 18 months of probation for felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police officer noticed a vehicle engaged in several traffic violations at 12:17 a.m. Sept. 24 and conducted a traffic stop at McCann Drive and Hillcrest Parkway.