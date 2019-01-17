A man facing up to five years in prison on drug- and gun-related charges in La Crosse County also faces a federal firearms charge.
Jesse Turnmire, 29, of Bangor was indicted Jan. 9 on one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition in U.S. District Court in Madison.
“We will likely dismiss [all charges] if he [Turnmire] gets a significant prison time in the federal system,” La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said Thursday.
The Tribune contacted the U.S Attorney’s Office to inquire about the potential federal sentence, but such queries are going unanswered due to the government shutdown.
The La Crosse County district attorney and the U.S attorney both have jurisdiction over firearms cases, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office has prioritized “firearms possessed by felons given the increase in these types of cases,” Gruenke said.
That post stated that “over the past several years the La Crosse Police Department has taken notice of an alarming trend -- more gun calls and crimes with guns.”
Gun-related complaints increased by about 80 percent in recent years, according to the department's blog entry. La Crosse police said they responded to about 30 gun calls between 2012 and 2015, and to 54 gun calls between 2016 and 2018.
“Chief (Ronald) Tischer is committed to addressing this emerging trend and ensuring the safety of our community,” the police blog post stated.
In that case, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer, all repeat offenses, and Judge Ramona Gonzalez set cash bond at $2,500.
He was arrested about four hours after posting the $2,500 bond on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and two counts of felony bail jumping. He remains in jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Errol P. Johnson, 33, of Stevens Point, Wis., was charged Jan. 17 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THS and possession of drug paraphernalia in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Johnson had .3 grams methamphetamine, 5.3 grams of marijuana and a pipe Wednesday, according to the complaint.
Joshua M. Smith
Dennis L. Mortimer
Jedidiah C. Furse
Chase M. Christman and Christopher J. Chmielewski
Eric R. Seney
Alexis A. Ryan
Randy and Mitchell Formanek
Michael Allen Stoltz
Jeremy Degenhardt
Cody Kneifl
Richard Running
Bradley Hansen
Bradley Hansen, 35, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Hansen was found with a backpack containing a hypodermic needle storing methamphetamine on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Thoreson
James Luhman
James Luhman, 37, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Luhman was found with 0.9 grams of methamphetamine in his jacket lining on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.
Walter D. Walker
Shawn J. Docken
Karl L. Willis
Lemont S. Thomas
Duwane A. Thomas
Tammi J. Reed
Glen P. Taylor
Glen P. Taylor, 42, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 4 with resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping. Taylor was arrested after a police pursuit that ended in police terminating the pursuit and Taylor abandoning the car. Authorities later found Taylor in a car with Phillip Dickey and Nicole Aarstad, who had been arrested in late December. Authorities found a gun that had been thrown out the window in front of 618 N. 11th St. Dickey said Taylor threw the gun, while Taylor said Dickey threw it, according to the complaint.
Jesse R. Kirk
Kieng T. Yang
Carli M. Wittenburg
Andrew S. Bolterman
Treyvonte M. Board
Katie R. McCune
Stevon D. Thompson
James A. Anderson
James A. Anderson, 49, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with felony bail jumping. Anderson was arrested after violating his no-alcohol consumption bond condition, according to the complaint.
Joan E. Farrinton
Julie A. Bashaw
Carey A. Link
Carey A. Link, 36, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Link’s roommate discovered Link unresponsive, even after administering Narcan. First responders administered more Narcan and transported Link to Gundersen Health System where bags of methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia were found on her. Link was subsequently arrested, according to the complaint.
