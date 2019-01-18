Try 1 month for 99¢

A man facing up to five years in prison on drug- and gun-related charges in La Crosse County also faces a federal firearms charge.

Jesse Turnmire, 29, of Bangor was indicted Jan. 9 on one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition in U.S. District Court in Madison.

Jesse R. Turnmire

Turnmire

“We will likely dismiss [all charges] if he [Turnmire] gets a significant prison time in the federal system,” La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said Thursday.

The Tribune contacted the U.S Attorney’s Office to inquire about the potential federal sentence, but such queries are going unanswered due to the government shutdown.

The La Crosse County district attorney and the U.S attorney both have jurisdiction over firearms cases, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office has prioritized “firearms possessed by felons given the increase in these types of cases,” Gruenke said.

Turnmire’s case prompted La Crosse Assistant Police Chief Rob Abraham to complain about low bonds required of dangerous suspects in a department release headlined “The Revolving Door of La Crosse County.”

Turnmire was rearrested Dec. 19 about four hours after being released from La Crosse County Jail on $2,500 cash bond.

The La Crosse Police Department also posted an article on its blog headlined “Spike in gun calls and gun crimes continues.”

That post stated that “over the past several years the La Crosse Police Department has taken notice of an alarming trend — more gun calls and crimes with guns.”

Gun-related complaints increased by about 80 percent in recent years, according to the department’s blog entry. La Crosse police said they responded to about 30 gun calls between 2012 and 2015, and to 54 gun calls between 2016 and 2018.

Gun chart

Gun chart found on the La Crosse Police Department's blog

“Chief (Ronald) Tischer is committed to addressing this emerging trend and ensuring the safety of our community,” the police blog post stated.

Turnmire was arrested Dec. 16 with two others after authorities received a complaint about gunshots fired at 2350 South Ave. on La Crosse’s South Side.

In that case, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer, all repeat offenses, and Judge Ramona Gonzalez set cash bond at $2,500.

He was arrested about four hours after posting the $2,500 bond on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and two counts of felony bail jumping. He remains in jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in January

lutefisk

Feds making an impact where lacrosse prosecutors and judges fail

Report Add Reply
Buena Vista

The La Crosse judges do just fine. I support them 100%.

Report Add Reply

