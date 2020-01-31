Jourdan Vian: On crime and dating on the internet

It’s amazing what we just put up with as women.

Since covering crime I have discovered that unsolicited photos of people’s genitals are not, in fact, something we just have to put up with.

It is something you can report to the police department if you so choose and the police department will do something about it.

The consequences aren’t grave — it’s a type of disorderly conduct – but I’d like to think that for most people simply a visit from a cop investigating a photo of your junk would be a deterrent from chancing it again, at least with the same woman.

I have also learned that if you break up with someone and they continually call you to ask for just one more chance, baby, despite you saying no, you don’t have to put up with that either.

It’s harassment, and if they refuse to listen to you when you say no or if they move onto threats — something that is so common that a subreddit (a forum on reddit.com) chronicling the shift has more than 1 million members 1 you can report it to law enforcement.

Calling the police isn’t always the right choice.