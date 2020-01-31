Jourdan Vian: On crime and dating on the internet

In many ways, covering crime for the La Crosse Tribune has added new terror to the idea of being on the dating scene.
Let’s be clear: Dating is and always has been the worst. Getting to know people is hard, getting rejected for reasons that seem random is awful and getting ghosted after you go through the effort is terrible.
However, since last August, when I started writing about courts, I’ve gotten a whole new education on how bad dating can be.
In that time, the Tribune has covered about 30 people charged with strangling their partners (I say about because a couple of those were people accused of strangling their roommate and I didn’t have time to go through each charge and check the relationship between the two).
Nine people have been charged with stalking. I really don’t want to get into how many people have been charged with battery or disorderly conduct, but let’s just say it’s not a small number.
There have been more than zero sexual assaults between romantic partners as well, which I think we can all agree is too many. I’m not going through and counting for you because it’s just too much.
The vast majority of aggressors in those situations are men, which — as a person who dates men — makes it way too easy to put myself in the victim’s shoes as I read complaint after criminal complaint.
Reading allegations of people who meet on Tinder, then the guy threatening to kill the woman for breaking up with him a month later — when I was a regular on Tinder for months before I found my current boyfriend — is not great.
On the other hand, there are definitely ways that covering crime has proven empowering.
I have learned so much about what options I have when someone is behaving badly. There are so many things that I just took as a matter of course, just the cost of being a woman online.
Throughout my years on the internet, I have received so many photos of male genitalia that I never wanted or asked for that it’s truly baffling.
Flirting is always a little strange. There’s an awkwardness that can be charming if both people are into it or creepy if someone goes too far.
But by far the worst thing about dating apps and flirting over text is the insistence by some men that their package is going to be what makes women decide to date them. It is not, guys.
Personally, starting when I was 18, both complete strangers and men I thought I were just friends have decided to share unsolicited nude photos. I’m not alone. It’s practically a cliché. I don’t care for it, but for the longest time I figured, well, it is what it is.
It’s amazing what we just put up with as women.
Since covering crime I have discovered that unsolicited photos of people’s genitals are not, in fact, something we just have to put up with.
It is something you can report to the police department if you so choose and the police department will do something about it.
The consequences aren’t grave — it’s a type of disorderly conduct – but I’d like to think that for most people simply a visit from a cop investigating a photo of your junk would be a deterrent from chancing it again, at least with the same woman.
I have also learned that if you break up with someone and they continually call you to ask for just one more chance, baby, despite you saying no, you don’t have to put up with that either.
It’s harassment, and if they refuse to listen to you when you say no or if they move onto threats — something that is so common that a subreddit (a forum on reddit.com) chronicling the shift has more than 1 million members 1 you can report it to law enforcement.
Calling the police isn’t always the right choice.
Sometimes you’re financially dependent on the person harming you and if they go to jail, you lose the roof over your head; sometimes the person is mentally ill and getting them some help will make the difference; sometimes calling the police could result in more harm unless you have a surefire plan to protect yourself in place first.
But isn’t it good to know it’s an option? We live in a society that increasingly takes violence against women seriously and addresses it with nuance, keeping the needs of the victim in mind.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.