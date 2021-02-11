Judge denies prosecutors' request to increase Kyle Rittenhouse's bond

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder Thursday refused prosecutors' request to raise Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond and agreed to seal Rittenhouse’s address from the public, even denying the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office access to his whereabouts.
Prosecutors had asked last week to raise Rittenhouse’s bond by $200,000, contending that he violated the terms of his bond by failing to update his address when he moved from his Antioch, Illinois apartment. His bond agreement requires that he notify the court within 48 hours of moving. He has been free on $2 million bond since Nov. 20, the money raised by donations.
Defense attorneys contend that Rittenhouse’s address should be secret because he has been receiving threats.
In a sometimes contentious exchange with the prosecutor, Schroeder said he did not believe Rittenhouse’s failure to update his address was reason to raise his bond or to return him to jail. “No matter what feelings anyone has, I took an oath to follow the constitution and that’s what I’ll do,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder said it appeared that Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger had known since early in the case that Rittenhouse was not staying at the apartment in Antioch listed as his address on court documents.
An attorney representing Rittenhouse spoke by email with Binger in November about keeping the address of the “safe house” where Rittenhouse is staying secret. In the email exchange, Binger said he would object if the defense made that request to the court. After that exchange, defense attorneys never asked the judge to keep the address under seal.
Prosecutors filed the motion asking for the bond increase after a letter sent by the court to Rittenhouse’s official address was returned as undeliverable. Kenosha Police detectives went to the Antioch apartment and learned the Rittenhouse family no longer rented the apartment, and that another man had been living in the apartment since December.
Rittenhouse, now 18, was 17 when he came to Kenosha on Aug. 25 armed with an AR-15 during protests and riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer, coming to the city with a friend who told police they were hired to protect a business.
He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, of West Allis.
Rittenhouse and his attorneys have maintained Rittenhouse shot the men in self defense.
His case has become highly politicized, with gun rights activists and some on the right embracing him as a hero, while some on the left see his case as an example of the danger of the militia movement.
Thursday’s hearing, held via Zoom because of the pandemic, was Rittenhouse’s first appearance before Schroeder, the judge assigned to hear the criminal case. Rittenhouse appeared remotely with his Racine-based attorney Mark Richards.
Grosskreutz and Huber’s father John Huber also appeared at the hearing under state law that allows victims and victims’ families and representatives to take part in court proceedings. Both asked that Rittenhouse’s bond be raised to $4 million.