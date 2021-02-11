Judge denies prosecutors' request to increase Kyle Rittenhouse's bond

Schroeder said it appeared that Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger had known since early in the case that Rittenhouse was not staying at the apartment in Antioch listed as his address on court documents.

An attorney representing Rittenhouse spoke by email with Binger in November about keeping the address of the “safe house” where Rittenhouse is staying secret. In the email exchange, Binger said he would object if the defense made that request to the court. After that exchange, defense attorneys never asked the judge to keep the address under seal.

Prosecutors filed the motion asking for the bond increase after a letter sent by the court to Rittenhouse’s official address was returned as undeliverable. Kenosha Police detectives went to the Antioch apartment and learned the Rittenhouse family no longer rented the apartment, and that another man had been living in the apartment since December.

Rittenhouse, now 18, was 17 when he came to Kenosha on Aug. 25 armed with an AR-15 during protests and riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer, coming to the city with a friend who told police they were hired to protect a business.