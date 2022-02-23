Judge imposed $100,000 cash bond for man accused of shooting at police

A 33-year-old La Crosse man accused of firing a shot at a La Crosse police officer is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Curtis William Ross was charged Wednesday in the county's Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping. All are felonies.

Judge Scott Horne set the bail considerably higher than the $25,000 that was requested by Assistant District Attorney Megan Gomez. Horne said the circumstances of Ross' arrest and his "extensive criminal history" weighed upon on his decision.

"Mr. Ross went to great extremes to avoid apprehension," Horne said.

Ross' attorney Jeff Mochalski told the court he would reserve his bond argument until a March 1 preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Feb. 22 to the 200 block of Seventh Street South, where a woman said Ross stole her vehicle. Police tracked the vehicle to an alley near the corner of 16th and Main streets, where it had come to a stop.

The complaint says police then saw Ross take off running north on the 1400 block of Vine Street. At that point, an officer reported a shot fired in his direction from about 20 to 25 yards away.

A short time later, a witness told police that Ross was hiding underneath a vehicle parked near the UW-La Crosse Center for the Arts. Police located Ross and arrested him without incident.

The witness told police that Ross ditched a gun, and police found a pistol lying on the ground on Vine Street. Police also found bags containing 3.3 grams of cocaine and four grams of heroin. A search of Ross' person allegedly found a large amount of cash and a loaded magazine for a 9 mm handgun.

