A La Crosse County Circuit Court judge ruled Monday that a La Crosse man accused of a fatal stabbing should stand trial.
Anquin St. Junious, 39, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the Jan. 2 stabbing death of 42-year-old Virgil Stewart of La Crosse. Judge Elliott Levine, sitting in for Judge Gloria Doyle, decided there was probable cause for the the case to move to trial. St. Junious also is charged with making threats to injure or inflict physical pain, strangulation and suffocation, and misdemeanor battery.
Annette Thompson, St. Junious’ wife, testified during Monday’s preliminary hearing, and District Attorney Tim Gruenke suggested her testimony may have been influenced by St. Junious.
“I think (there is) probable cause that this witness has been intimidated,” Gruenke said. “We know that the defendant has been communicating with her from jail, and I think she really should be advised of her Fifth Amendment rights before she’s asked under oath questions about committing a crime — and maybe seeking counsel.”
The judge explained to Thompson that she has the right to remain silent, and that her statements could incriminate her and lead to her being charged with a crime.
Thompson twice denied speaking to St. Junious on the phone since he has been in jail, including after the judge said that calls are recorded.
Thompson was with St. Junious the night of the stabbing and gave investigators two statements, according to the criminal complaint.
She first stated that Stewart swung a bottle at her, and she subsequently swung a knife back at him.
In a subsequent statement, Thompson said that Stewart followed her and St. Junious out of a residence at 607 S. Seventh St. and said “[racial slur] you must wanna die, you must wanna die” to St. Junious, and that Stewart refused to move away from a taxi when St. Junious told him to do so. St. Junious then pulled out a knife and stabbed Stewart, Thompson said.
She told police she didn’t know St. Junious had a knife, according to the complaint, and thought the injury inflicted was only a “nick.”
St. Junious slapped and choked Thompson, and demanded she tell police that stabbing Stewart was an act of self-defense, according to the criminal complaint. Thompson told police she feared St. Junious would cause people to hurt her.
Zilles moved to have the homicide charge dismissed, arguing “there was no testimony elicited as to whether or not Mr. Stewart expired as a result of the stab wound.”
The defense also moved for dismissal of the other charges, arguing that Thompson’s testimony and statements to police didn’t support them.
An autopsy revealed a “single, approximately two-centimeter-long puncture wound to Stewart’s upper-right collarbone area,” according to the criminal complaint. Authorities found a 9-inch knife with St. Junious when they went to his residence before taking him to the police station, according to the complaint.
Zilles also asked that Judge Gloria Doyle be substituted.
Max O. Stockert, 35, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Stockert violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting new crimes when he became upset and started breaking his property and did not comply with officer’s orders to get on the ground, according to the complaint.
