Judge reduces bond for La Crosse man accused in fatal beating in Menards parking lot

Rust pointed out that Kinstler was not employed and lived off of his Social Security benefits, which he receives due to a mental health disability. If kept in custody, Kinstler would lose those benefits, Rust said.

Rust also said Kinstler was not a risk to flee the area and had a secure place to live with a family member in Holmen, adding that his client had the chance to abscond from the charges while out on bond while Paulson was in the hospital.

“Not only did he not attempt to flee, he cooperated on some level with law enforcement,” Rust said.

Assistant district attorney Susan Donskey argued that the bond was reasonable as previously set, saying Kinstler was a risk to the community and a risk to flee due to the seriousness of the charges and strength of the state’s case against him.

“While he was out on bond, knowing that the victim had serious injuries, he did at that time make threats to injure another group of people,” Donskey said.