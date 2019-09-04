Judge rules dog-sniffing evidence not admissible in Erik Sackett homicide trial

Dog sniffing evidence will not be allowed during the first-degree intentional homicide trial of Erik Sackett after a Wednesday decision in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Judge Elliott Levine ruled in favor of Sackett’s defense motion to exclude evidence gathered by cadaver dogs from Madison, calling it “manufactured evidence” and saying it would prejudice the jury while providing low probative value of evidence.
Sackett is accused of killing Erin Somvilai last June and dumping her body in a Vernon County lake, according to the criminal complaint.
Sackett’s attorney Christopher Zachar argued that the dog-sniffing evidence was based on pseudoscience, citing testimony from last week where an expert said dog sniffing was both “an art and a science.”
“A fair trial will be made more fair by keeping out questionable science,” Zachar said.
Assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey disagreed.
“The dog sniff part is the science. That is not invalidated because it needs a handler to interpret that,” Donskey said.
