Judge upholds ruling awarding boyfriend's dog 'Todd' to La Crosse woman

In a trial before Bjerke, Greenwood maintained he never gave Todd to Hathaway and he testified that he only said that Todd was hers because, “I wanted you to get better.”

Hathaway produced a therapist’s note at trial declaring the dog as necessary for her (unspecified) disability.

She also produced 51 pages of documents that included rabies vaccines, veterinary bills, housing documents showing intent to keep the comfort animal, and the dog licenses in her name only.

“What struck the court (Bjerke), was that the dog stopped being a pet and started to become a comfort animal full-time,” Bernardo Cueto, Hathaway’s attorney, wrote in an appeals brief.

Bjerke was convinced that during their relationship Greenwood agreed that Todd belonged to Hathaway and ordered him to return the dog to her Sept. 25.

Greenwood appealed the ruling contending that there wasn’t enough documented proof shown that he gifted the dog to Hathaway. Also, a gift is defined in state law and Bjerke did not adequately explain how the facts of the case satisfied that legal definition.